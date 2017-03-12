Punjab election results 2017: Phoolka Wins Dakha, says ‘It is because of AAP that Badals could not return to power’

Phoolka with supporters after winning from Dakha in Ludhiana. Gurmeet Singh Phoolka with supporters after winning from Dakha in Ludhiana. Gurmeet Singh

Senior lawyer and human rights activist H S Phoolka, projected by AAP as an intellectual face, won from the Dakha constituency of Ludhiana on Saturday. One of the top contenders for the Chief Minister’s post from the Aam Aadmi Party, Phoolka won 58,923 votes, defeating sitting MLA from Shiromani Akali Dal Manpreet Singh Ayali who got 54, 754 votes. Congress’s Major Singh Bhaini finished a distant third with 28,571 votes.

A major issue in the rural constituency of Dakha was drugs, with many youths here reportedly dying due to overdose.

Speaking to The Indian Express after the results were announced, Phoolka said, “Though we could not form the government, we have won in many ways. It is only because of AAP that the Badals could not return to power. We have won in being able to show that elections can be won without distributing liquor and money. We have won in making other parties realise what the power of people is. This time, Congress and Akalis were on the streets, asking for votes,” said Phoolka, adding that the party will introspect on the reasons behind its defeat.

Asked about the role he will play in the Opposition, Phoolka said, “I will gladly accept whatever role the party gives me. It is premature to say if I would be the Leader of the Opposition. It is will be decided by the elected MLAs.”

“We will not allow the Congress to misrule Punjab like Badals did,” he added. Phoolka’s rival Ayali congratulated him for the victory. He claimed that it was the desecration of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib that played a major role in SAD’s defeat.

“Drugs did not defeat us, but people were really hurt because of the Guru Granth Sahib desecration. But, Phoolka has managed to win by a margin of only 4,000 votes. It is not a big margin. AAP projecting him as a possible CM face played a major role in his victory,” he said.

Meanwhile, AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his party accepts the people’s verdict and will continue with its “struggle”.

“We accept people’s mandate. All volunteers worked hard. Our struggle will continue,” Kejriwal tweeted after the results were declared.