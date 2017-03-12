Punjab election results 2017: Malwa saves AAP some blushes, but foils its power bid

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with other AAP leaders during counting of votes, at his residence in New Delhi on Saturday. Prem Nath Pandey Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with other AAP leaders during counting of votes, at his residence in New Delhi on Saturday. Prem Nath Pandey

The AAP, which had pinned hopes on Malwa to register a win in the Punjab Assembly elections, could win only 18 out of the total 69 seats in the region. In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the party, then a rookie, was able to record a lead on 31 Assembly segments in Malwa region. Instead of gaining ground after setting up an organisational structure, the party only met with a disappointing defeat.

In the end, all the predictions about how the rural vote, concentrated in Malwa, was solidly behind AAP proved wrong. Though it won most of its 20 seats from the region, Congress won a whopping 40 seats from Malwa despite a last-minute intervention by Dera Sacha Sauda asking voters to back SAD. The ruling party, which had won most of the seats from Malwa in 2007, got only eight this time.

Dr Dhamarvira Gandhi, suspended AAP MP from Patiala, said the party was at its peak during the Maghi mela last year. “But the rot that set in soon after not only spoiled its prospects, but also aborted the dream of people of Punjab to have new people in the seat of power,” Gandhi said.

Summing up the reasons for the party’s decline, Dr Gandhi said subservient state leadership, unceremonious ouster of former convener Sucha Singh Chhotepur following a doctored sting and charges of corruption against Delhi AAP leaders in Punjab cost the party dear.

Other observers say AAP also allowed Congress to walk away with cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, did not announce a chief ministerial candidate, cosied up to radicals and became a casualty to internal bickering. Otherwise, the party, with a strong volunteer base was perceived to be going strong, especially in Malwa, they said.

Acknowledging the strength of AAP volunteers, Congress strategist Prashant Kishor’s IPAC tweeted on its official handle, “To all AAP volunteers and grassroot workers, you were one of the toughest competent we faced (sic).”

AAP’s decline, observers say, started with ouster of Chhotepur in August when he became a victim of one-upmanship within the party amid allegations and counter-allegations. Realising the mistake, the party tried to take corrective measures, but Chhotepur did not relent. Parting ways neither helped him nor AAP. His breakaway faction, Aapna Punjab Party (APP), could not get a single seat.

Later, party insiders accused AAP of being overconfident and allowing Navjot Singh Sidhu to walk away with Congress. Although Sidhu’s first choice was AAP, his possible entry was not handled properly. His entry into Congress apparently helped the rival party in the game of perception that Congress was in the fight.

Lack of efforts to address the issue of two rebel MPs including Dr Dharamvira Gandhi from Patiala and Harinder Singh Khalsa from Fatehgarh Sahib too affected AAP’s tally from Malwa. The party was routed from all nine segments falling in Patiala LS constituency in Assembly elections while it had won six out of nine during 2014 LS polls despite it being Amarinder’s home district.

A perception that AAP was cosying up to radical element too distanced the urban Hindu voters from AAP. Kejriwal staying at the house of a former militant in Moga also began a talking point towards the fag end of the campaign.

Allegations of money for tickets and infighting too affected the prospects of the party. Though most of the allegations were unfounded, these affected party’s image considerably.

Lack of confidence in local leadership did not help AAP. Though the party had several leaders with good standing in Punjab, it did not allow them to emerge as state leaders. They included Sukhpal Khaira and Kanwar Sandhu.

After a long silence as the results came in, Kejriwal accepted defeat via a tweet: “janta ka faisla sarr mathe me. Sabhi karyakartaon ne bahut mehnat ki. Sangharsh jaari rahega (We welcome people’s decision. All volunteers worked very hard. We will continue with the struggle.)”