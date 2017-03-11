Punjab election results 2017 LIVE updates: Counting of postal votes begins

The counting of votes in the elections to Punjab state assembly has begun. The state is currently governed by the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party (SAD-BJP) combine that has been in power since 2007. While past elections in the state were a two-way fight between the SAD-BJP alliance and the Congress, this time the entry of a resurgent Aam Aadmi Party has made the contest an interesting three-cornered one. That the AAP was able to win four seats in the Lok Sabha elections in 2014 points to their popularity among Punjab voters.

So will 89-year-old Parkash Singh Badal get another shot at power? Or will it be Captain Amarinder Singh who makes his way to the chief minister’s chair? Will the Aam Aadmi Party taste victory in its debut election in the state Stay tuned for minute-by-minute updates from the Punjab battle-field.

8:01 am: Police officials at the Mohali district complex that acts as the counting centre.

8:00 am: And it has begun! Counting of postal votes starts. Very soon, we are going to have leads coming in from the state.

7:45 am: So, who are the top candidates in this election?

7:30 am: So, just to give all our readers a memory jog as to what happened in 2012.

Beating anti-incumbency, the SAD-BJP came back to power winning 68 seats. The half-way mark is 59 seats in the 117-member state assembly. The Congress won 46 seats.

7:00 am: So, welcome to the live blog where we will bring you all the updates from the battlefield in Punjab. Remember, we have three key contenders: the ruling SAD-BJP alliance, the Congress and the debutant Aam Aadmi Party. The Congress has been out of power since 10 years and is being led by Captain Amarinder Singh who has termed this election his last one. As for the AAP, it has not nominated anyone for the CM candidate but Bhagwant Mann and HS Phoolka are its top favourites.

The exit poll results have not been favourable for the ruling alliance. All the polls have predicted a rout for the Akali Dal with high anti-incumbency sentiments against it. But the SAD has dismissed the exit polls saying even in 2012 pollsters had predicted win for the Congress only to be proven wrong.

