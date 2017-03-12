Punjab election results 2017: Gift to Rahul, Priyanka and Captain, says Navjot Sidhu

Congress candidate from Amritsar (East) Navjot Singh Sidhu with his wife in Amritsar on Saturday. Rana Simranjit Singh Congress candidate from Amritsar (East) Navjot Singh Sidhu with his wife in Amritsar on Saturday. Rana Simranjit Singh

CRICKETER-TURNED-POLITICIAN and former three-time Amritsar member of Parliament, Navjot Singh Sidhu, won from Amritsar East Assembly constituency on a Congress ticket by a handsome margin to make his maiden entry into Punjab Assembly. He had resigned from Rajya Sabha on July 18, 2016, and then from BJP to “serve Punjab”.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“It is a gift with red ribbon to Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandi and Captain Amarinder Singh, who is on his last innings,” said Navjot Singh Sidhu at a press conference at his home in Amritsar after winning. Sidhu bagged 60,477 votes against 17,688 polled by BJP’s Rajesh Honey, his nearest rival.

While highlighting the last innings of Captain Amarinder Singh, Sidhu snubbed questions about possibilities of becoming deputy chief minister in the new Congress government. Sidhu was a staunch critic of the Captain before joining Congress and becoming star campaigner of the party.

“Logon ne dushton ka ahenkar toda. Dharma ko jitaya (People have rebutted to arrogance of devils. Morality has won). It is the destruction of two SAD arrogant leaders,” said Sidhu without naming anybody. Like his election campaign, he refrained from making any attack against BJP.

“Sukhbir Singh Badal and SAD have fallen flat because they made politics a profession. They treated the Punjab coffer as their personal coffer. But Navjot Singh Sidhu treats his own income as income of Punjab,” he retorted.

Taking on Kejriwal, Sidhu said, “It is also the defeat of Arvind Kejriwal’s strategy to build a fake wave with the help of ‘Pappus’ on social media and troll others. Because truth can be victimised but can never be defeated. Kejriwal has been defeated because there was evil in his intentions. He wanted everything for himself.”

He continued, “I had told this to Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and repeating again. It is revival of the Congress. It is the beginning. Congress will revive from here. Take energy from Punjab and spread across nation.”

Sidhu added, “It is time to fight for Punjab by keeping all the interests aside. Punjab’s coffers have been looted by thieves and looters. We need to revive Punjab. We have the weight of expectations of people on us. Real thanks will be when people would analyse us after six months whether we are going in the right direction. We will present Punjab as example. We are ready for any sacrifice for it. I will become a milestone.”

The MLA gave credit for his victory to his wife and former legislator Navjot Kaur Sidhu.