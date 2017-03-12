Punjab election results 2017: ‘Don’t like VIP culture, do your work and let me work’

Congress leader Manpreet Singh Badal Saturday. Gurmeet Singh Congress leader Manpreet Singh Badal Saturday. Gurmeet Singh

SOON AFTER winning from Bathinda (Urban) by a margin of over 18,480 votes Saturday, Manpreet Singh Badal of the Congress asked Bathinda SSP Swapan Sharma to return to his duties as he (Manpreet ) was not in favour of any security and VIP culture. He said, “You do your work and let me do my work.” Manpreet is Parkash Singh Badal’s estranged nephew who resigned from SAD in 2011 and had floated People’s party of Punjab (PPP) He has earlier served as finance minister and even at that time, he had refused police security and even used to drive his own vehicle. He also refused to be garlanded at public functions.

Manpreet thus said, “This is one of my promises to the voters of my constituency: to end VIP culture.” SSP Swapan Sharma had been on duty at a counting centre Saturday and Manpreet Badal happened to meet him when he came out of the counting centre. Punjab Congress chief Amarinder had said Manpreet would be finance minister if the Congress is voted to power.

In 2012, Manpreet had contested from two seats — Gidderbaha and Maur and had lost from both while PPP had not even been able to open its account in Punjab.

In 2014, he had contested from Bathinda Lok Sabha against his sister-in-law Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Congress symbol after PPP entered into an alliance with the Congress and had lost by a margin of nearly 20,000 votes.