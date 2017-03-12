Punjab Election Results 2017: Congress, SAD, AAP win one seat each in Mohali district

Congress supporters celebrate at the Congress Bhavan in Sector 15, Chandigarh, on Saturday. (Photo: Sahil Walia) Congress supporters celebrate at the Congress Bhavan in Sector 15, Chandigarh, on Saturday. (Photo: Sahil Walia)

OF THE three constituencies in Mohali district, Congress, SAD and AAP emerged victorious on one seat each. Balbir Singh Sidhu, the incumbent Congress MLA of Mohali, and N K Sharma, the sitting MLA from Dera Bassi, managed to retain their seats. However, sitting Congress MLA from Kharar Jagmohan Kang lost the seat to veteran journalist and AAP candidate Kanwar Sandhu.

The counting for all the three constituencies started at 8 am at the district administrative complex. Congress candidate from Mohali Balbir Singh Sidhu was the first to be declared winner. He polled 66,844 votes and defeated his nearest rival AAP candidate Narinder Singh Shergill by a margin of 27,873 votes. SAD candidate Tejinder Pal Singh Sidhu remained at the third place in all rounds. He polled 30,030 votes.

Balbir Singh Sidhu maintained the lead from the first round over his opponents. SAD candidate Tejinder Pal Singh Sidhu managed to get on the second spot in the third, fourth and fifth round of counting but AAP’s Narinder Shergill got more votes than him in the last three rounds.

For Sidhu, this is his second consecutive victory from Mohali. In 2012, he defeated the SAD’s Balwant Singh Ramoowalia by more than 16,000 votes. In 2007, he defeated former Akali stalwart Captain Kanwaljeet’s son Jasjeet Singh Bunny by around 30,000 votes in 2007. At that time, he fought from Kharar constituency. Mohali was made a separate constituency during the 2012 elections.

Realtor and SAD MLA N K Sharma, too, managed to retain his Dera Bassi seat by a thin margin of 1,921 votes defeating Congress candidate Deepinder Singh Dhillon. Sharma got 70,792 votes while Dhillon got 68,871 votes. Captain Kanwaljeet’s wife and AAP candidate Sarbjeet Kaur got 33,150 seats. Sharma had defeated Dhillon during the last election by a margin of 12,037 votes. Dhillon contested as an Independent candidate that time. In 2012, Captain’s daughter Manpreet Kaur Dolly too contested as an Independent candidate but she managed to get only 9,000 votes.

The new entrant in the Punjab poll fray, AAP, too, opened its account in the district. The party won Kharar seat in a tight contest which saw many flip-flops during the 14 rounds of counting. AAP candidate and veteran journalist Kanwar Sandhu who was contesting for the first time managed to win the seat with a margin of 2,012 votes. He defeated sitting MLA and Congress candidate Jagmohan Singh Kang. Sandhu got 54,171 votes while Kang got 52, 159 votes. SAD’s Ranjeet Singh Gill emerged third, polling 46,807 votes.

Kharar constituency witnessed a close contest as in the first three rounds, SAD candidate Ranjeet Singh Gill was leading while Kang was at the second place and Sandhu at the third. It was in the last four rounds that Sandhu took the lead and emerged victorious.