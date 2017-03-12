Punjab election results 2017: Bikram Majithia pulls through again, but with slimmer margin

The Shiromani Akali Dal’s Bikram Singh Majithia has won the Majitha seat by a healthy margin of 22,884 votes, although it is lower than the 47,581 he had won in 2012. The AAP had gone after him highlighting a suspicion of drug trade against Majithia, who is the brother of Union minister Harsimrat Badal and brother-in-law of Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal. Over the last two-and-a-half years, Majithia, in particular, and the SAD has been the target of a sustained attack over a purported statement given to the Enforcement Directorate by a smuggler, Jagdish Bhola, that hinted at the MLA’s complicity in the narcotics trade. Majithia was strongly defended by the Akali-BJP government.

Throughout the campaign, the senior AAP leadership, including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, repeatedly said Majithia would be put behind bars if AAP came to power.

Majithia countered by filing a defamation case against him and senior AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Ashish Khaitan in an Amritsar court. The case is in the trial stage.

The Congress leadership also seemed certain Majithia would lose because of the campaign against him. Its candidate, Sukhjinder Raj Singh, managed to reduce the margin of his loss as compared to the 2012 polls but could not defeat Majithia.

The fate of the AAP candidate, Himmat Singh Shergill, who was being spoken of in AAP circles as a potential Chief Ministerial candidate was worse. He got only 10,252 votes, compared to Majithia’s total 65,803 votes.