Punjab election results 2017: Big fights that turned out to be not so big

SEVERAL CONTESTS in the Punjab Assembly election were billed as big fights where a keen contest was expected to take place but the results have proven these expectations to be wrong. In all the constituencies where a close fight was expected, the winners have been able to secure their seats with much ease.

The much-touted General Versus Captain contest in Patiala turned out to be the biggest damp squib notwithstanding the war cries of former chief of Army Staff and Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, General JJ Singh, and the vitriolic comments that he unleashed on his opponent. Ultimately, the battle was only on paper because when the votes were counted, the former Army chief was mauled pretty badly by the Captain and could only manage a weak third position. He, in fact, forfeited his security deposit.

While Amarinder polled a massive 72,586 votes, the General could garner only 11,677 votes, even trailing behind the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Dr Balbir Singh, who polled 20,179 votes. With the Captain having decided to fight from Lambi, too, he could not devote any time to Patiala and despite this handicap, he romped home leaving the General far behind.

However, Amarinder’s foray into Lambi against sitting Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal also failed to live up to expectations. The Congress had built up the contest to portray it as a keen one and an image was created by it as well as AAP that the chief minister was struggling to secure a win. The results, however, proved that the old war horse of the Shiromani Akali Dal still had some fight left in him as he defeated Amarinder by 22,775 votes. The AAP candidate, Jarnail Singh, who had resigned from his Assembly seat in Delhi to contest in Lambi, could only poll 21,254 votes.

The contest with the most high decibels was fought out in Jalalabad where the Sangrur MP and a potential chief minister candidate of AAP, Bhagwant Mann, and Ludhiana MP, Ravneet Singh Bittu, took on the Deputy CM and SAD president, Sukhbir Singh Badal. Given his panache for quirky one-liners and ability to take humourous pot shots at his opponent, Mann was expected to give Sukhbir a run for his money. However, this was not to be. Sukhbir won securing 75,271 votes while Mann came second with 56,771 votes. Bittu, on the other hand, failed to come even close to Mann polling only 31,539 votes at the third place.

Attempts to corner Bikram Singh Majithia, the opposition’s bete noire, for all that was wrong in Punjab, also came a cropper as the combined might of the Congress and AAP failed to stop him from retaining his Majitha constituency.

Here again, the contest was expected to be a close one due to the strong anti-incumbency factor against SAD and the assumption that Majithia may lose in his stronghold. However, he managed to secure victory over the Congress candidate by 22,884 votes while another potential CM candidate of AAP, Himmat Singh Shergill, failed to live up to the billing, polling just 10,252 votes.