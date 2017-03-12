Punjab Election Results 2017: Bhagwan sab dekhta hai, Sharma ko usne bacha liya, say supporters of SAD candidate

Police personnel watching election result on TV at SAD office in sector 18 Chandigarh on Saturday, March 11 2017. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia) Police personnel watching election result on TV at SAD office in sector 18 Chandigarh on Saturday, March 11 2017. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

Celebrations broke out among SAD supporters at Dera Bassi where realtor and party’s candidate N K Sharma emerged victorious. The victory margin of Sharma, who is the sitting MLA from the constituency, reduced as compared with the 2012 elections. He had then defeated his arch rival Deepinder Singh Dhillon by a margin of 12,037 votes. Dhillon had then contested as an Independent. This time round, he defeated Dhillon who was fielded by the Congress by a thin margin of 1,921 votes. His supporters gathered at his farm house near Lohgarh for celebrating his victory. Jagat Singh, a resident of Haripur Kuda village, said, “It is a miracle for Sharma. Indeed, he has done a lot of development work in this area. Earlier, it seemed that Dhillon had strong chances of winning. It was a close contest.”

One of the reasons being attributed for Dhillon’s defeat is infighting in the Congress unit. With there being more than one contender for the ticket, not all factions of the party unit had reconciled with him being given the ticket. The votes also got divided with the entry of AAP that had fielded Sarbjit Kaur, wife of the late SAD stalwart Capt Kanwaljit Singh. Sharma received support from the urban voters at Zirakpur and Dera Bassi. Some of his supporters, especially women, credited Sharma’s win to the work done by him in the last five years. “Bhagwan sab dekhta hai, Sharma ko usne bacha liya (God sees everything. He protected Sharma from the defeat),” said Geeto Devi, a migrant woman residing at Lohgarh village, which is the native place of Sharma. She hoped that all the pending works would be completed. As Sharma’s cavalcade reached outside Sharma Farms, there was a loud beating of more than a dozen dhols to greet him.

Talking to mediapersons, Sharma said, “I will try my best to fulfil all the promises made by my party to the people of my constituency.”