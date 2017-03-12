Punjab election results 2017: Bains brothers retain seats, LIP loses in 3

Bains brothers in Ludhiana Saturday. Gurmeet Singh Bains brothers in Ludhiana Saturday. Gurmeet Singh

Even as the Bains brothers managed to retain their two seats, they lost the other three, which they contested in alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP). While Simrajit Singh Bains won his Atam Nagar seat defeating his confidant Kamaljit Karwal of Congress and SAD’s Gurmeet Singh Kular, his elder brother Balwinder Bains won from Ludhiana south defeating SAD’s Hira Singh Gabria and Bhupinder Sidhu of Congress.

But despite AAP’s support, their Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) failed to win Ludhiana central, Ludhiana north and Amargarh (Sangrur).

With this, the LIP has become the only new party to send two MLAs to Punjab Assembly other than SAD-BJP, Congress and AAP.

Known for their aggressive stance against the Badals, the Bains brothers grabbed the headlines when they led massive protests against ‘transport, cable, sand mafias’ of the Badals. Contesting as independents in 2012 polls and winning both the seats, they also had their own share of controversies. Simarjit Bains was booked in an attempt to murder in 2009 for allegedly stripping and thrashing a government employee. While campaigning, he allegedly manhandled an SHO.