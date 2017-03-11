Punjab election results 2017: We accept people’s mandate, says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

After an unimpressive performance in Punjab and Goa, AAP’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the party accepts people’s verdict and will continue with its “struggle”. “We accept people’s mandate. All volunteers worked hard. Our struggle will continue,” Kejriwal tweeted. The party had put all its might and resources in Punjab and Goa. Kejriwal had himself addressed over 95 rallies in Punjab over the past few months.

As per the latest figures, the AAP won only 20 seats in the Punjab, shattering party convenor Arvind Kerjiwal’s dream of forming a government in the state. The news about Kejriwal staying at a former militant’s house in Moga, just before the elections, followed by a bomb blast in Maur assembly segment had cast its shadow in AAP’s election campaign. Further, party’s decision not to announce a CM candidate in the state, may have also harmed its chances to win the elections.

AAP’s election campaign was also plagued by several allegations, such as tickets were distributed to the highest bidders – several of its leaders accepted kickbacks during the distribution of tickets. All these allegations hit the party’s prospects in the state.



Meanwhile, AAP leader Ashutosh has called for party leader to introspect and reflect on the reasons for party’s defeat in the state, saying, “We are disappointed with the results. We will introspect on the reasons behind the (poor) performance.”

