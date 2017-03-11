Punjab election results 2017: AAP’s big guns lose in state

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo)

Several of the rookie Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) top guns bit the dust at the husting as the party ended a distant second in the assembly polls won by the Congress. AAP finished second with 20 seats, but managed to relegate SAD-BJP alliance to third spot. AAP’s campaign committee incharge and party MP Bhagwant Mann, party convener Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi, journalist-turned-politician Jarnail Singh, legal cell incharge Himmat Singh Shergill and Dr Balbir Singh lost in the polls. Mann lost to Shiromani Akali Dal supremo and deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal from Jalalabad while Shergill lost to Bikram Singh Majithia from Majithia.

Incidentally, Jarnail Singh had quit as an MLA from Rajouri Garden assembly seat in Delhi to contest against Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and Amarinder Singh from Lambi.

Senior lawyer H S Phoolka, who has been fighting for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims, AAP spokesman Sukhpal Singh Khaira, a former Congressman, journalist-turned-politician Kanwar Sandhu, trader cell incharge Aman Arora, Harpal Singh Cheema, Manjit Singh and Prof Baljinder Singh were among those who won their seats.

Taking everybody by surprise in 2014 Lok Sabha polls, AAP won four seats in the state. Later, the party suspended two of its MPs.

BSP, Left parties CPI and CPI (M), Apna Punjab Party and Trinamool Congress (TMC) failed to open their account.