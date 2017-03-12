Punjab Election Results 2017: Won with party workers’ hard work; victory is a tribute to my son, says Kanwar Sandhu

Kanwar Sandhu after his victory. (Photo: Jasbir Malhi) Kanwar Sandhu after his victory. (Photo: Jasbir Malhi)

Veteran journalist and AAP candidate from Kharar constituency Kanwar Sandhu who won the seat by a margin of 2,012 votes on Saturday said that the AAP’s “strategy” in the Punjab polls “went haywire” and he was “disappointed” as the people voted for the Congress which cannot bring a change in the state.

Talking to Chandigarh Newsline at his residence after the results, Sandhu said that the party would hold a meeting to look into the reasons for the poor show. “I think we need to brainstorm and we need to look into details of voting pattern. Obviously, the whole strategy went haywire. There is no harm in admitting it. Some of us may have won, because we had worked very hard and we are able to reach to the voters directly,” he said.

Sandhu said that his victory was a tribute to his son Karan Sandhu who died of cardiac arrest recently. “I won because of the hard work of party workers, but yes, I would say that the victory is a tribute to my son, who came here and lost his life. The family is devastated at this time. I don’t know what to say about this victory as well. You feel good that you have won, but then what good it is at this point of time,” he said. The AAP leader claims that Kharar has been badly neglected. “I will work for the people now because it needs development. There were some areas where Akali Dal has managed to get votes. My priority will be to take up issues of the people,” he said. “I was able to reach out to people individually. I made sure that people know me and I made a direct approach. Door-to-door campaigning was also very effective.”

“I will take up issues at least with the press and I will make sure that we build up a pressure group for the development of the area. In the Opposition, we can play a role,” he added.

On the Congress emerging victorious, he said it had came as a surprise to him. “I am little surprised why people voted like this. If people are looking for a change then with the Congress, they are not going to get any change,” said the AAP leader.

Asked if the incidents like the sacking of former Punjab AAP chief Sucha Singh Chhotepur also damaged the party performance, Sandhu said that it was too early to comment. “Looking back, even the Chhotepur incident I wish it was avoided. I tried talking to Chhotepur not to leave the party and spoke to Kejriwal not to allow him to leave,” he said, adding that he would like to apologise to NRIs as the party didn’t live up to their expectations.

No celebrations at Sandhu’s house

By Saturday afternoon, trends were clear: journalist-turned-politician Kanwar Sandhu was winning his first election from Kharar Assembly seat. But unlike other winning candidates whose houses were filled with joy, the mood at Sandhu’s residence at Kansal was sombre. The celebrations were overshadowed by the demise of Sandhu’s elder son Dr Karan Sandhu, who died of cardiac arrest earlier this month. The family members on Saturday had already told party workers that there would be no victory celebration if Sandhu won.