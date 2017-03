Punjab Election Results 2012: Full list of winners of all constituencies in assembly elections of Punjab and how it can change in 2017

Voters in queue in Muktsar, Punjab. Gurmeet Singh Voters in queue in Muktsar, Punjab. Gurmeet Singh

The Assembly polls in Punjab were conducted on February 4 marking the beginning of elections in five states including Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand. Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal), facing the heat of recent controversy over growing drug trade in the state, is facing tough opposition from the Congress led by former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and the new player Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) whose convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal spearheaded his party’s campaign in Punjab.

Prior to the elections, BJP leader and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was made to pave way for Arun Jaitley to contest election from Amritsar seat in 2014 Lok Sabha elections, left the BJP and formed a new forum but speculations regarding him planning to join AAP continued for long. The speculations came to a halt after Sidhu announced his decision to join Congress and contest from Amritsar East Assembly seat, where his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu had won in 2012 on a BJP ticket.

AAP, which seemed to be a strong player and possible victor, lost some ground when its state chief Sucha Singh Chhotepur was expelled from the party. BJP and Akali Dal contested the elections in a coalition under leadership of CM Parkash Singh Badal. However, AAP did not announce its chief ministerial candidate and maintained that the leader will be selected by elected members.

Here is the list of current MLAs who won the elections in 2012

1 Sujanpur: Dinesh Singh BJP

2 Bhoa: Seema Kumari BJP

3 Pathankot: Ashwani Kumar Sharma BJP

4 Gurdaspur: Gurbachan Singh Babbehali SAD

5 Dina Nagar: Aruna Chaudhary INC

6 Qadian: Charanjit Kaur Bajwa INC

7 Batala: Ashwani Sekhri INC

8 Sri Hargobindpur: Des Raj Dhugga SAD

9 Fatehgarh: Churian Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa INC

10 Dera Baba Nanak: Sukhjinder Singh INC

11 Ajnala: Bonny Amarpal Singh Ajnala SAD

12 Raja Sansi: Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria INC

13 Majitha: Bikram Singh Majithia (E) SAD

14 Jandiala: Baljit Singh Jalal Usma SAD

15 Amritsar North: Anil Joshi BJP

16 Amritsar West: Raj Kumar INC

17 Amritsar Central: Om Parkash Soni INC

18 Amritsar East: Navjot Kaur Sidhu BJP

19 Amritsar South: Inderbir Singh Bolaria SAD

20 Attari: Gulzar Singh Ranike (E) SAD

21 Tarn Taran: Harmeet Singh Sandhu SAD

22 Khem Karan: Virsa Singh SAD

23 Patti: Adesh Partap Singh Kairon SAD

24 Khadoor Sahib: Ramanjit Singh Sikki INC

25 Baba Bakala: Manjit Singh Manna Mianwind (E) SAD

26 Bholath: Bibi Jagir Kaur SAD

27 Kapurthala: Rana Gurjit Singh INC

28 Sultanpur: Lodhi Navtej Singh INC

29 Phagwara: Som Parkash BJP

30 Phillaur: Avinash Chander SAD

31 Nakodar: Gurpartap Singh Wadala SAD

32 Shahkot: Ajit Singh Kohar SAD

33 Kartarpur: Sarwan Singh SAD

34 Jalandhar West: Chuni Lal Bhagat BJP

35 Jalandhar Central: Manoranjan Kalia BJP

36 Jalandhar North: K.D.Bhandari BJP

37 Jalandhar Cantt.: Pargat Singh SAD

38 Adampur: Sh. Pawan Kumar Tinu SAD

39 Mukerian: Rajnish Kumar IND

40 Dasuya: Amarjit Singh BJP

41 Urmar: Sangat Singh INC

42 Sham Chaurasi: Mohinder Kaur Josh SAD

43 Hoshiarpur: Sunder Sham Arora INC

44 Chabbewal: Sohan Singh Thandal SAD

45 Garhshankar: Surinder Singh Bhulewal Rathan SAD

46 Banga: Tarlochan Singh INC

47 Nawanshahr: Guriqbal Kaur INC

48 Balachaur: Nand Lal SAD

49 Anandpur Sahib: Madan Mohan Mittal BJP

50 Rupnagar: Dr Daljeet Singh Cheema SAD

51 Chamkaur: Sahib Charanjit Singh Channi INC

52 Kharar: Jagmohan Singh INC

53 S.A.S.Nagar: Balbir Singh Sidhu INC

54 Bassi Pathana: Justice Nirmal Singh SAD

55 Fatehgarh: Sahib Kuljit Singh Nagra INC

56 Amloh: Randeep Singh INC

57 Khanna: Gurkirat Singh INC

58 Samrala: Amrik Singh INC

59 Sahnewal: Sharanjit Singh Dhillon SAD

60 Ludhiana East: Ranjit Singh Dhillon SAD

61 Ludhiana South: Balwinder Singh Bains IND

62 Atam Nagar: Simarjit Singh Bains IND

63 Ludhiana Central: Surinder Kumar Dawar INC

64 Ludhiana West: Bharat Bhushan Ashu INC

65 Ludhiana North: Rakesh Panday INC

66 Gill: Darshan Singh Shivalik SAD

67 Payal: Charanjit Singh Atwal SAD

68 Dakha: Manpreet Singh Ayali SAD

69 Raikot: Gurcharan Singh INC

70 Jagraon: S R Kaler SAD

71 Nihal Singh Wala: Rajwinder Kaur SAD

72 Bagha Purana: Maheshinder Singh SAD

73 Moga: Joginder Pal Jain INC

74 Dharamkot: Tota Singh SAD

75 Zira: Hari Singh SAD

76 Firozpur City: Parminder Singh Pinki INC

77 Firozpur Rural: Joginder Singh Alias Jindu SAD

78 Guru Har Sahai: Gurmeet Singh Sodhi INC

79 Jalalabad: Sukhbir Singh Badal SAD

80 Fazilka: Surjit Kumar Jyani BJP

81 Abohar: Sunil Kumar Jakhar INC

82 Balluana: Gurtej Singh SAD

83 Lambi: Parkash Singh Badal SAD

84 Gidderbaha: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring INC

85 Malout: Harpreet Singh SAD

86 Muktsar: Karan Kaur INC

87 Faridkot: Deep Malhotra SAD

88 Kotkapura: Mantar Singh Brar SAD

89 Jaitu: Joginder Singh INC

90 Rampura: Phul Sikander Singh Maluka SAD

91 Bhucho Mandi: Ajaib Singh Bhatti INC

92 Bathinda Urban: Sarup Chand Singla SAD

93 Bathinda Rural: Darshan Singh Kotfatta SAD

94 Talwandi Sabo: Jeetmohinder Singh Sidhu INC

95 Maur: Janmeja Singh SAD

96 Mansa: Prem Mittal SAD

97 Sardulgarh: Ajit Inder Singh INC

98 Budhlada: Chatin Singh SAD

99 Lehra: Rajinder Kaur Bhattal INC

100 Dirba: Sant Balvir Singh Ghunas SAD

101 Sunam: Parminder Singh Dhindsa SAD

102 Bhadaur: Mohammed Sadique INC

103 Barnala: Kewal Singh Dhillon INC

104 Mehal Kalan: Harchand Kaur INC

105 Malerkotla: F. Nesara Khatoon (Farzana Alam) SAD

106 Amargarh: Iqbal Singh Jhundan SAD

107 Dhuri: Arvind Khanna INC

108 Sangrur: Parkash Chand Garg SAD

109 Nabha: Sadhu Singh INC

110 Patiala: Rural Brahm Mohindra INC

111 Rajpura: Hardyal Singh Kamboj INC

112 Dera Bassi: N.K. Sharma SAD

113 Ghanaur: Harpreet Kaur Mukhmailpura SAD

114 Sanour: Lal Singh INC

115 Patiala: Amarinder Singh INC

116 Samana: Surjit Singh Rakhra SAD

117 Shutrana: Vaninder Kaur Loomba SAD

As per the majority of pre-poll surveys conducted by different agencies, the incumbent SAD-BJP government seems to be losing out on a lot of votes in 2017 elections. On the other hand, Congress and AAP have a strong chance of winning good number of seats but any of them getting a comfortable majority seems to be tough.

Here’s what the pre-poll survey predicted for 2017 Punjab Assembly Elections

Source: Elections.in Source: Elections.in

