Punjab election result: 30 of Congress among 41 candidates who won by over 20,000 votes

AS MANY as 41 of the 117 members of the new Punjab Assembly won by a margin of over 20,000 votes, including 12 by over 30,000 votes in the just-concluded Vidhan Sabha polls. These included 30 from Congress, seven from Aam Aadmi Party, 3 from SAD and one Independent. While Doaba and Majha regions have 15 such candidates, including 14 from Congress, one from SAD, in Malwa region, out of 26 candidates,10 are from AAP, SAD and Independent from Lok Insaaf Party.

PPCC Chief Captain Amarinder Singh from Patiala is the only candidate, who won by a huge victory margin of 52,407 votes followed by his party colleague Navjot Singh Sidhu from Amritsar East, who came second with 42,809 votes.

From Doaba, the Congress candidate, who boasted of huge victory margins included Avtar Bawa Henry from Jalandhar North with 32,291 votes, the highest in the region.

Raj Kuma Verka from Chabbewal in Hoshiarpur district won by 29,261 votes, Pargat Singh by 29,124 votes, Rana Gurjit Singh from Kapurthala by 28,817 votes, Rajinder Beri of Jalandhar Central by 24,078 votes and Rajnish Babbi from Mukerian with 23,126 votes.

But no one from AAP and SAD won by 20,000 votes from this region.

In Majha region, Sunil Dutti and Aruna Chaudhary from Amritsar North and Dinanagar constituencies, won their respective seats by margins of 38,308 and 31,917 votes, respectively. Besides, Barinder Singh Pahara from Gurdaspur, Joginder Pal Singh from Bhoa, Raj Kuma Verka from Amritsar West, Inderbir Bolaria from Amritsar Sourth and OP Soni from Amritsar Central won by 28,956, 27,496, 26847, 22,658 and 21,116 votes, respectively.

In Majha, former minister Bikram Singh Majithia is the only SAD candidate from Majitha to win by 22,884 votes as AAP failed to even open its account here.

In Malwa region, Congress candidates, who won by over 30,000 votes included Madan Lal Jalalpur from Ghanuar by 36,557 votes, Vijay Inder Singhla from Sangrur by 30,812 votes, Hardyal Singh from Rajpura by 32,565 votes, Bharat Bushan Ashu from Ludhiana West by 36,521 votes. Besides, LIP’s Balwinder Singh won by 30,917 votes from Ludhiana South and Aman Arora of AAP from Sunam is the only AAP nominee to get a lead of over 30,000 votes.

The other winners with over 20,000 vote margin from Malwa included fromer Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal from Lambi by 22,770 votes, former finance minister Parminder Dhidsa from Lehra with 26,815 votes. AAP’s wManjit Singh Bilaspur from Nihalsinghwala constituency bwon by 27,5574 votes, Amarjit Singh from Roopnagar by 23,707 votes, Parimal Singh from Bahadur by 20,784 votes, Nazar Singh from Mansa by 20,469 votes, Sarabjit Kaur Maunke from Jagraon by 25,576 vots, Kulwant Singh from Mehal Kalan by 27,064 votes.

Other Congress candidates with over 20,000 margins included Congress’s Rana Kanwarpal Singh from Anandpur Sahib (23,881), Balbir Sidhu from SAS Nagar (27,873), Kuljit Singh from Fatehgarh Sahib (23,867), Gurkirat Kotli from Khanna (20591), Surinder Dawar at Ludhiana Central (20,480 votes), Lakhwinder Singh Lakhi from Payal (21496 votes), Sukhjit Singh Kaka at Dharamkot (22,218), Kulbir Singh at Zira (23,701), Satkar Kaur at Ferozepur Rural (21,380) and Parminder Singh Pinki from Ferozepur City (29,587 votes).

