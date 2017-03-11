Punjab election result 2017: Congress wins 16 seats, leading in 60, AAP win 6 seats

A victorious Captain Amarinder Singh at his press conference in Chandigarh, Punjab. A victorious Captain Amarinder Singh at his press conference in Chandigarh, Punjab.

Congress was heading towards forming the government in Punjab, winning 16 seats so far and leading in 60 others in the 117-members state Assembly.

With his party receiving a drubbing, Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal said he would be submitting his resignation to the Governor tomorrow.

Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP has won six seats so far and was leading in 16 seats while SAD had won in one seat and was leading in 13. BJP was leading in three seats, as per trends available.

Badal congratulated Congress President Amarinder Singh on his win and assured full support to him.

“SAD will discuss the reasons for the defeat of the party in the assembly elections,” he said.

A beaming Amarinder Singh thanked the people of the state for their overwhelming support.

“People voted out Akalis, who destroyed Punjab and rejected the AAP, who came more like a summer storm,” Singh said.

“Committed to good governance, tackling drug menace, besides health and education will be priority,” Singh said.

Congress candidate Kanwarpal Singh won Anandpur Sahib seat by defeating his nearest rival BJP’s Parminder Sharma with a margin of 23,881 votes.

The seat was earlier held by cabinet minister Madan Mohan Mittal of the BJP.

Congress candidate Kanwar Pal Singh polled 60,800 votes while BJP candidate Parminder Sharma got 36,919 votes from Anandpur Sahib.

Aam Aadmi Party candidate Sanjeev Gautam secured 30,304 votes from this segment.

From Jalandhar-West, Congress candidate Sushil Kumar Rinku defeated Mahinder Pal Bhagat, who is BJP candidate and son of Cabinet Minister Chunni Lal Bhagat with a margin of 17,334 votes.

Rinku polled 53,983 votes while Bhagat got 36,649 votes. AAP candidate Darshan Lal Bhagat secured 15,364 votes.

From Bholath, AAP candidate Sukhpal Khaira won with a margin of 8,202 votes by defeating SAD candidate Yuvraj Bhupinder Singh. Khaira polled 48,873 votes while Yuvraj got 40,671 votes.

From Chabbewal seat, Congress candidate Raj Kumar won by a margin of 29,261 votes as he defeated his nearest rival SAD candidate Sohan Singh Thandal.

Raj secured 57,857 votes while Thandal got 28,596 votes. However, AAP’s Raman Kumar won 20,505 votes.

From Fatehgarh Sahib, Congress candidate Kuljit Singh Nagra defeated SAD candidate Didar Singh Bhatti by a margin of 23,867 votes.

Nagra polled 58,205 votes while Didar got 34,338 votes. AAP’s Lakhvir Singh secured 29,393 votes.

From Bhadaur, AAP candidate Pirmal Singh Dhaula defeated SAD candidate Balvir Singh Ghunas by 20,784 votes.

From Jalandhar North, Congress candidate Avtar Singh Junior defeated BJP candidate K D Bhandari with a margin of 32,291 votes.

In Ludhiana Central, Congress candidate Surinder Dawar defeated BJP candidate Gurdev Sharma by 20,480 votes. From Pathankot, Congress nominee Amit defeated BJP candidate Ashwani Kumar by 11,170 votes.

In Rupnagar, AAP candidate Amarjit Singh Sandoa defeated Congress candidate Brinder Singh Dhillon by 23,707 votes.

From Tarn Taran, Congress candidate Dharambir Agnihotri defeated SAD candidate Harmeet Singh by 14,629 votes while from Amloh, Congress candidate Randeep Singh defeated SAD candidate Gurpreet Singh by 3,946 votes.