Punjab election result 2017: Congress leading on four seats, Parkash Singh Badal ahead of Amarinder Singh

Parkash Singh Badal was leading over his nearest Congress rival Capt Amarinder Singh by a marign of 1245 votes, as per early trends available.

Congress was leading on four seats, followed by SAD on three seats while AAP was ahead on one seat in Punjab, as per early trends.

Congress was ahead in Fatehgarh Sahib, Dharamkot, Baluana (Reserve) and Gidderbaha seats while Shiromani Akali Dal was ahead in Lambi, Moga and Majitha seats, as per early trends.

AAP was ahead on Bhadaur (R) seat, as per trends of eights seats out of the 117 seats available.

From Bhadaur Reserve assembly segment, AAP’s Pirmal Singh Dhaula was leading.

From Gidderbaha, All-India Youth Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring was leading

From Majitha seat, SAD’s Bikram Singh Majithia was leading.