Punjab election result 2017: Captain Amarinder Singh stakes claim to government, to take oath on March 16

Following his meeting with Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore, Congress chief ministerial candidate Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday said that he has staked claim to the government and that March 16 has been fixed as the date for the oath taking ceremony. “Met Governor and staked claim to make government. March 16 has been fixed as the date,” said Captain Amarinder Singh. Captain Amarinder added that he will go to Delhi to have discussions with Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on March 14.

His announcement came after meeting with the Punjab Governor, following which he addressed media persons. In the press conference Captain Amarinder spoke on a range of issues, from the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal to Punjab’s drug menace. Amarinder said that his government will work hard to tackle the drug problem and that its priority will be to work in the field of health and education. He said that psychiatrists will be needed to help the youth come out of drug addiction.

Earlier in the day. Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, along with deputy chief minister and his son Sukhbir Singh Badal, went to the Raj Bhawan and handed over their resignation letters to Governor VP Singh Badnore. Following their resignations, the Governor dissolved the state Assembly.

Congress ended the SAD-BJP combine’s 10-year regime by registering a thumping win by bagging 77 seats, one short of two-third majority. SAD-BJP alliance, on the other hand, faired poorly in the recently concluded polls by bagging total 18 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly. SAD won 15 seats and its ally BJP only three. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) managed to get 20 seats.

