Punjab Election Result 2017: Capt Amarinder Singh leads Congress to victory, AAP lags behind

Congress party secured a comfortable win in Punjab, defeating the SAD-BJP alliance and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in this ken contested elections. Captain Amarinder Singh will take over as Chief Minister of Punjab succeeding Parkash Singh Badal who was two-time Chief Minister in the state.

Meanwhile, Badal retained his Assembly constituency of Lambi. He said that he will meet the Governor on Sunday and submit his resignation. Navjot Singh Sidhu, who had shifted from BJP to Congress ahead of the elections, also won from Amritsar East constituency and said that with this mandate, people ‘destroyed the ego of evil-doers’.

“This is the revival of the Congress, it is just the beginning. Congress will spread from here,” news agency ANI quoted Sidhu as saying. On the other hand, Parkash Singh Badal said that the reasons for party’s defeat will be discussed in core committee meeting.

As per trends available at 2:00 pm, AAP, which was contesting the election for the first time in the state, managed to secure only 20 seats, contrary to what the exit poll results predicted. Majority of exit polls predicted AAP winning on over 45-50 seats giving a stiff competition to Congress.

Both SAD-BJP alliance and Congress had announced their Chief Ministerial candidates ahead of the elections, while

AAP maintained that the leader will be chosen by elected MLAs. Counting of votes also took place in Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand apart from Punjab.

