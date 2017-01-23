Latest News

Punjab election: Defeat of Congress would mean end of party in state, says SAD

Urging people to teach "arrogant" Amarinder Singh a lesson, he said, the state's Congress president won't be allowed to become the chief minister by Punjabis.

By: PTI | Fatehgarh Sahib | Published:January 23, 2017 7:34 pm
punjab elections, akali dal, punjab polls 2017, punjab congress, punjab assembly polls, SAD chief, akali dal bjp alliance, akali dal bjp alliance punjab election, congress, congress in punjab election congress party, rahul gandhi, congress in punjab 2017 election, sukhbir singh badal, bjp sad alliance, shiromani akali dal, amarinder singh badal, punjab congress committee, pubjab deputy chief minister, punjab general election 2017, punjab assembly election 2017, punjab news, election news, punjab election news, indian express SAD chief and Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir singh Badal. (File photo)

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal today said a defeat in the state in the Assembly poll would mean “end of the Congress in Punjab”. Addressing public gatherings here, the Deputy Chief Minister claimed, wherever Congress has lost three consecutive terms in any state, it ceases to exist a political force.

Watch What Else Is Making News?

“This has been the trend across the country,” he claimed.

The SAD-BJP combine has won two consecutive terms in the border state.

Urging people to teach “arrogant” Amarinder Singh a lesson, he said, the state’s Congress president won’t be allowed to become the Chief Minister by Punjabis.

“Amarinder is more interested in ‘mauj’ (enjoyment) rather than working for the community or even you,” he said.

He also said “anyone like Amarinder” who is claiming this was his last election could not be trusted.

“People who talk like this are only interested in loot to enrich themselves because they know they will never come before the people again,” he said.

He also cautioned the people from trusting AAP and its leader Arvind Kejriwal.

He said Kejriwal had betrayed each and every person who had assisted him– be it Anna Hazare or Prashant Bhushan.

Budget 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Jan 23: Latest News