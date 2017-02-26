Punjab: EC issues directives for undelivered postal ballot papers

The Election Commission of India has issued instructions to all the Returning Officers with regard to the undelivered postal ballot papers in the state during the recent Assembly elections. Communicating the instructions of the ECI to all the District Election Officers and Returning Officers, V K Singh, Chief Electoral Officer of Punjab, said the postal ballot papers returned undelivered could be re-issued on the request of the elector concerned.

He also said that in cases where postal ballot paper was returned undelivered and there was no request for the re-issue, the RO had been instructed to keep them separately in an envelope superscribed “Postal Ballot Papers Returned Undelivered”.

The ROs have also been asked to maintain a day-to-day record of the number of such postal ballots returned undelivered. Singh said that on the day of counting, candidates would be intimated about the total number of such postal ballot papers returned undelivered.