Punjab election: All parties go full throttle in final leg of campaign

As the election season in Punjab enters the final leg ahead of polling day on February 4, political parties including the three main contenders – SAD-BJP, Congress and AAP – are leaving no stone unturned. The Congress, which aims to return to power in the state after ten years, is experimenting with different modes of campaigning including bike rallies, street plays, pad yatras and road shows. The party, under the leadership of Captain Amarinder Singh, is campaigning with the slogan ‘do-tihai bahumat’ (2/3rd majority) as the song ‘Chahunda Hai Punjab – Captain di Sarkar’ (Punjab wants Captain’s government) blares out from loudspeakers.

The party claims over 10,000 bikers were involved in rallies and road-shows while 1500 volunteers on the ground were involved in door-to-door engagement.

While Singh held public meetings in Muktsar, Faridkot and Jaito, newly-inducted leader and former BJP MP Navjot Singh Sidhu addressed supporters in Bhadaur, Sardulgarh and Malout.

The Akali Dal-BJP and the AAP are also running strong campaigns on the ground. One of the most heated battles is in Jalalabad represented by deputy chief minister and SAD president Sukhbir Badal. Badal faces a tough fight against AAP MP Bhagwant Mann and Congress leader Ravneet Singh Bittu. Amarinder fighting against chief minister Prakash Singh Badal in Lambi is another keenly-awaited battle.

Punjab votes in a single phase on February 4 and the results will be out on March 11.

