Punjab: EC orders re-poll in 48 polling stations

According to V K Singh, Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab, the malfunctioning EVMs and Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail machines were also reasons for ordering re-polling at certain polling booths.

The Election Commission on Tuesday ordered re-polling in 48 polling stations in Amritsar Lok Sabha seat and some state assembly seats. Central forces would be deployed in each booth where repolling will be held.

Of these 48 polling stations, 16 are in Amritsar parliamentary constituency, 12 in Majitha Assembly constituency, one each in Moga and Sardulgarh and 9 each in Muktsar and Sangrur.

The re-polling, which would take place on February 9, has been ordered in the wake of clashes between Akali supporters and rivals in Tarn Taran.

V K Bhawra, Additional DGP and nodal police officer with the EC, said, “Every polling station will have central forces deployed, unlike the February 4 poll when only 25 per cent of the total polling booths were provided such security.”

In the case of VVPATs, which were used for the first time in 33 constituencies, 255 of the total of 6,293 VVPAT machines (4.05 per cent) failed during polling.