Punjab Deputy CM Sukhbir Badal criticises Kejriwal, Sidhu

(Source: Rana Simranjit Singh) (Source: Rana Simranjit Singh)

With less than a month to go for the Punjab Assembly elections, Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday sharpened his criticism on opposition leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Navjot Singh Sidhu. Pulling up the Delhi chief minister, Sukhbir said his only agenda was to head Punjab. “Arvind Kejriwal has only one agenda that is to become CM of Punjab and to oppose everything PM Modi does.” Earlier on Sunday, Kejriwal had said Punjab Assembly polls is a fight between “hopeful and hopeless” parties alleging the SAD-BJP and Congress have colluded with each other to stop the hopeful (AAP).

WATCH | Navjot Singh Sidhu Officially Joins Congress, Says This Is My Ghar Wapsi

Commenting on Navjot Singh Sidhu’s ‘ghar-wapsi’ to Congress, Sukhbir said, “He is someone who changes his mother every two days. Want to ask him how many mothers he has?” The deputy chief minister also said that the 58-year-old politician won’t remain in Congress for too long. “Sidhu is like a human bomb. I can give you in writing that he will quit Congress party within 6 months,” he said.

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday officially joined the Congress Party. He was felicitated by Congress leader and former Union minister Ajay Maken. On Sunday, Sidhu met with Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, who then tweeted out an image of the two of them together, signalling his welcome to the party.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd