Punjab: Day after polls, IPAC winds up operations in state

A day after the Punjab election, Prashant Kishor’s IPAC team shut down their operations in the state and prepared to move out. The war room of the party in Mohali has been closed down. Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh hosted a farewell lunch for the 150-member team. Kishor was not present at the farewell.

Those who attended the event said Amarinder was generous with his praise for the IPAC team’s efforts.

A close aide of Amarinder said Captain was “relaxed and happy” and was looking forward to a “positive outcome” when results are declared on March 11. He will remain in Chandigarh and interact with party members for the five weeks until the results, the aide said.