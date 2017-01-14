Punjab constituency watch: Desecration Guru Granth Sahib in Bath village out of public mind

The gurdwara at Bath village has remained close since the incident in 2015 The gurdwara at Bath village has remained close since the incident in 2015

In October 2015, when a series of incidents of desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib triggered violent protests across Punjab, including one here in Bath village, Ramanjit Singh Sikki, the then Congress MLA from this constituency, resigned to protest the government’s alleged failure to stop them. It led to a bypoll that Congress and AAP both boycotted. It was won by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Fifteen months later, the desecration at Bath village finds no mention in the election campaign of Congress and SAD in Khadoor Sahib. Neither the people nor any of the parties are particularly concerned that the person held for the incident, who is also an accused in another desecration incident at Nijjarpura village of Amritsar district, should be punished.

Neither Sikki, who has returned as the Congress candidate, nor sitting SAD MLA Ravinder Singh Brahmpura, are making any mention of Guru Granth Sahib desecration incident in their election speeches.

“It should not become an issue in polls. People have sentiments for Guru and they are not needed to tell what to do (about desecration of Guru Granth Sahib),” said Sikki.

“We will do every bit possible to arrest the culprits. But the point is if police have left anything to carry forward the probe,” he said. “The most important issue for me in this election is to give honest and drug-free government and work for development by giving employment to youth.”

Brahmpura said, “The Election Commission has warned against using religion in polls. Development is the only issue in this election.”

A Sikh priest was booked for the Bath village incident. He was also booked for the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib at village Nijjarpura in Amritsar district along with his wife. He is already out on bail in both cases.

Police need permission from the state’s home department to prosecute someone under section 295(A) for hurting religious sentiments. However, the department, which is under Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal, hasn’t granted the required permission to prosecute the priest. The Tarn Taran police have not yet filed a chargesheet in the case. “I have been repeatedly making calls to the officials in the home department. They had demanded some clarifications and we had sent a reply around two months back. So far, we have not got the permission to produce challan,” said Balkar Singh, the investigating officer in the Nijjarpura incident.

“We had sent the reminder. But the permission is yet to come,” said Kulwinder Singh, Munshi at the Tarn Tarn Sadar police station looking after Bath village case.

This has only served to confirm the local suspicion in Bath that the police, under pressure at the time to produce culprits, picked up the wrong person.

The Tarn Tarn police had booked the priest and interrogated him for the Bath incident. They had also taken a group of Bath village panchyat members and Gurudwara committee members to the police station and arranged a meeting with the suspect who had allegedly confessed his crime.

Balwinder Singh, a member of village panchyat and a CPM leader, said that after speaking to the priest, he realised the suspect did not have any idea about the local Gurudwara building. “We always knew he was not real culprit.”

Harpal Singh, also a panchayat member who is affiliated to SAD, said, “I also met the accused. I don’t think he was the culprit. It was just a cover-up by the police.”

Village sarpanch Kesar Singh was tight-lipped, but he too said, “People in the village didn’t believe the story about the accused.”

Sikki echoes their view. “He was falsely implicated. That was all cover-up.”

The people of the constituency appear uninterested in the issue. “It was a long time ago,” is the common refrain.

Meanwhile, the priest has not been exonerated either. Asked why the government was not making a move one way or the other, Brahmpura said: “There is a saying that 100 sinners may go free, but not a single innocent should be punished. Investigation is on. Law will take its course.”