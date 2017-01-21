Last lap in Punjab, Congress set to name Amarinder as chief ministerial face

Amarinder Singh (File/Express) Amarinder Singh (File/Express)

Having decided to turn the absence of a chief ministerial face in the AAP into a campaign issue, the Congress is all set to announce Capt Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial candidate in the run-up to the assembly elections in Punjab which votes on February 4. Amarinder, a former chief minister, has already declared that this will be his last election.

Congress sources told The Indian Express that barring any last minute change of plan, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi will declare Amarinder’s name as the chief ministerial candidate when he comes to Punjab to campaign “in the next few days”.

Senior leaders, including Amarinder, former state unit president Partap Singh Bajwa and Navjot Singh Sidhu, who joined the party recently and is contesting the Amritsar (East) seat, have already been sounded out, sources said.

“Our assessment is that this move will consolidate votes for the Congress as it will end all speculation on who will be the CM if the Congress comes to power,” a senior leader said.

In the 2012 assembly elections too, Rahul Gandhi had announced Amarinder’s name as the chief ministerial candidate at a rally in Tarn Taran district on January 25. But the Congress failed to capitalise on it, with many in the Amarinder camp letting it out that the declaration, made just days before polling, hadn’t reached all voters.

Senior Congress leaders admit that the feeling that the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is getting a lot of traction in the campaign and the fear that a faceless Congress could once again lose at the hustings — for the third straight time — is one reason why the “high command” is ready to project Amarinder as its CM nominee.

Amarinder, who resigned from his Lok Sabha constituency Amritsar to participate in the assembly elections, is contesting from two seats — his family stronghold Patiala and Lambi, where he is locked in a triangular contest with Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and AAP candidate and former Delhi MLA Jarnail Singh.

While the Congress doesn’t follow the practice of naming a chief ministerial face, it made a departure in 2012 and this year when it announced that former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit will be its chief ministerial candidate in Uttar Pradesh.

Since Amarinder is seen as the biggest vote-catcher for the party in Punjab, Dikshit’s announcement led to demands from its leaders and prospective candidates to announce Amarinder’s name too. They say that since the campaign is anyways centered around Amarinder, it will only help the party if his being the CM face is made official.