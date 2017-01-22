Punjab: Congress placates 15 rebels, 10 still in fray

Migrant workers campaign for Congress in Ludhiana. (Representational/Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) Migrant workers campaign for Congress in Ludhiana. (Representational/Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Punjab Congress has managed to placate about 15 rebels who withdrew their nominations on the last day of withdrawal for Punjab polls on Saturday but 10 others refused to opt out. Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh had on Friday warned the dissidents to either withdraw or face expulsion from the party for life.

In 2012, 22 rebels had damaged the party’s chances.

Among candidates who refused to budge are Ashok Sharma from Pathankot and Naresh Puri from Sujanpur. Puri had secured 27,000 votes in 2012 when he contested as a rebel. Sharma, who contested as an Independent in 2012, had polled more than 20,000 votes. Former MLA Gurbinder Atwal, fielded by the party earlier from Bholath against his wishes, has filed his nomination from Nakodar. He has not budged yet.

Nimisha Mehta, a strong contender from Garhshankar, is in fray against Congress nominee Luv Kumar Goldy. Sitting MLA Tarlochan Singh Soondh, who hurled a shoe at state Revenue Minister Bikram Singh Majithia, was denied a ticket and is contesting from Banga.