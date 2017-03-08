Punjab: Congress maintains ‘cautious’ approach before poll results

Punjab Congress President Captain Amarinder Singh (PTI/File Photo) Punjab Congress President Captain Amarinder Singh (PTI/File Photo)

Taking a cue from the 2012 Assembly poll results, the Congress, this time are maintaining a cautious approach from making any tall claims. “Our cadres are upbeat. Just that we are playing it safe this time. We do not want to sound overconfident as last time and lose the electoral battle. That is the reason we are lying low,” said a Congress leader, adding that they are keeping their fingers crossed and eagerly waiting for the result day.

Watch what else is making news:

While the entire camp is lying low, Punjab Congress president Capt Amarinder Singh is also keeping a low profile and has confined himself at home. The party headquarters in Sector 15 is also not brimming with much activity except for a few party workers visiting to collect their appointment letters for party’s various posts.

However, party leaders feel that there is a possibility of a hung Assembly, “It was a triangular contest this time. We do not know what will happen. If any other party is claiming a victory, I am sure they are just putting up a brave face. Otherwise, the fact is that nobody is sure,” said a leader.

In 2012 elections, Congress was so sure of its victory that the camp had booked banquet halls to celebrate on the day of results. Orders for several quintals of laddoos were also placed which had to be canceled on the result day when SAD-BJP wrested power for the second time in a row.

“We are not booking any halls this time. We will celebrate when we are declared victorious. No prior programmes. We are just quiet,” said a leader. Sources said that compared to last time, when bureaucrats and police officers made a beeline to Amarinder, who was the chief ministerial candidate then, this time not much activity has been observed at Amarinder’s residence. “It is either uncertainty or just that the party does not want to repeat the same only to get embarrassed later.”