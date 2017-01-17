I’m a born Congressman… this is my ghar wapsi: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Navjot Singh Sidhu Navjot Singh Sidhu

A day after he joined the Congress, former BJP MP Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday admitted there had been differences with state Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh in the past, but declared he was ready to work with him for “redemption of Punjab.”

While he lashed out at the Badal family and accused Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal of doing business by harming the interests of the state, he appeared soft on the BJP.

“In democracy there can be differences of opinion, but not division of hearts. If you see democracy…. differences of opinion are there…When the relations between two countries can be improved by talking across the table, can’t our relations improve? If Lalu and Nitish can join hands, can’t we unite? Everything is possible,” he said. “I am ready to work under anybody that the Congress high command suggests. I am a soldier, out there to fight. Fight for Punjab because the goal is Punjab and not individual battles. I am not here for individual battles.”

Amarinder did not attend Sidhu’s formal joining ceremony at the AICC.

“I am a born Congressman… I have just come back to my roots… My father served the Congress for 40 years. He became an MLA, MLC. He became an advocate general of Punjab. This is my ghar wapsi. I have returned home,” he said.

Sidhu said he was ready to contest from any seat the party decides. He will contest from Amritsar East.

He refused to comment on who would be projected as the chief ministerial candidate of the party.

Attacking the Badal family, he said Punjab has debt of Rs 2 crore now because the exchequer had been looted. “A government by the people is now a government for a family… I am not commenting on any party. Parties are not good or bad. Those who run the party can be good or bad, their thinking can be good or bad. Akali Dal was a sacred organisation, but it has become a family property now,” he said.

He targeted Sukhbir, accusing him of doing business by harming the state. He alleged the Akali government “looted” Punjab and made it bankrupt. “Bhaag baba Badal bhaag. Kusri khali kar, Punjab ki janta aati hain,” he said. Drugs, he said, was a reality in Punjab and the problem cannot be wished away thinking it doesn’t exist. He, however, did not attack the BJP and even parried a question on his views on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.