Punjab: Congress expels another rebel leader for anti-party activities

Amarinder Singh (File/Express) Amarinder Singh (File/Express)

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh on Friday expelled another rebel leader for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities. General secretary of Punjab Congress, Lakhvinder Kaur Garcha has been permanently expelled from the primary membership for her anti-party activities in Kharar, from where the Congress has officially fielded Jagmohan Singh Kang for the assembly election, a party release said.

In his expulsion order, just hours before Punjab goes to polls to elect its new assembly, Amarinder said Lakhvinder had been expelled for life for indulging in anti-party activities and working against the official candidate in Kharar.

A total of 22 rebel leaders have been thrown out of Congress for life following their refusal to withdraw from the poll fray and working against the official party candidates from various assembly constituencies.