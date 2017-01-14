Punjab Congress announces fourth list of eight…

In a flip-flop, the Congress on Friday replaced two of its candidates, one of them just 24 hours later, while announcing eight candidates in its fourth list. A day after announcing candidature of Tejinder Singh Bittu from Jalandhar (North), the party replaced him with Raj Kumar Gupta.

Watch What Else is Making News



Sources said Bittu’s first rally in Jalandhar (North) on Friday was a failure. They said voices of discontent were heard from his constituency after which the party decided to replace him. During 2012 Assembly elections, the party had fielded Gupta from Jalandhar (Central) and later replaced him with Rajinder Beri, who had lost.

The party also replaced Nirmal Singh Nimma, candidate from Bhadaur, with sitting MLA from Jaiton Joginder Singh Panjgrain. The party had earlier denied him ticket on the grounds of bad surveys and fielded sitting MLA from Bhadaur Mohd Sadiq from Panjgrain’s constituency.

While declaring its fourth list, Congress shied away from announcing nine seats fearing rebellion. The party did not announce its candidate for Amritsar East, which its has left for cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is yet to join Congress.

Pargat Singh and Inderbir Singh Bolaria too have been put on hold.

Punjab Congress president Capt Amarinder Singh finally had his way in fielding singer Satwinder Kaur Bitti from Sahnewal. Former CM Rajinder Kaur’s son-in-law Vikram Bajwa was a strong contender from this seat which he had contested unsuccessfully in 2012. But Amarinder’s one-ticket-one-family rule came in the way and Bajwa was denied the ticket.

Barinder Dhillon, a former NSUI leader who was handpicked by Amarinder to lead his Jago Punjab campaign to connect youth, is the party’s choice for Ropar constituency.

In Amritsar North, party has bet on a Hindu candidate, former Mayor Sunil Datti. He had lost to Navjot Kaur Sidhu from Amritsar East during 2012 elections.

Jalandhar (West) seat has been given to Sushil Rinku, Shahkot to Hardev Singh Laddi, a supporter of Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjit Singh, Sunjanpur to Amit Singh Manto and Jagraon to Geja Ram, a Valmiki belonging to Bassi Pathana.

Malkit Singh Dakha, ex-MLA has been denied ticket. With today’s list, the party has announced 108 candidates so far.