Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal slams Congress, says party never fulfills its manifesto promises

Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal on Monday took a jibe at the Congress for not fulfilling its promises mentioned in its manifestos so far. “Since the time India has attained independence, the Congress party has been launching manifestos. But I don’t think so they have fulfilled what they have promised in their manifestos,” said Parkash Singh Badal.

Commenting on Congress’ promise of wiping out the menace of drug from the state, Badal said, “Can something be wiped out in four weeks? Even Malaria is not cured in four weeks.” Marking difference between his party, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Congress, Badal said his party promises only what it can deliver whereas the latter promises anything to get votes.

“We only promise what we can deliver, but Congress promises anything only to gain votes,” he said. Former prime minister Dr. Manmohan Singh yesterday released the Congress’ manifesto for the upcoming Punjab assembly elections.

The Congress, while launching the manifesto, trained guns on the ruling SAD-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance for damaging the state’s economy and said the grand old party under Captain Amarinder Singh’s leadership will bring a better future. Hailing the Congress manifesto as a visionary document promising to shape a better future for Punjab, Dr Singh said Parkash Singh Badal-led government mismanaged the state and failed to harness its full potential.