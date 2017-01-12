Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal files nomination, says SAD ready for polls

Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal (File Photo) Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal (File Photo)

Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal on Thursday filed his nomination papers from Lambi for the upcoming assembly elections. According to the papers submitted by Badal, he has assets worths Rs 14.50 crore, 7.75 crore more than what he had in the year 2012. His agricultural land is the same as in 2012 but its value has increased from Rs 4.80 crores to Rs 8.53 crores. He does not have any outstanding loan and he owns a Tafe tractor.

Addressing the media after filing his nomination papers, Badal said that the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) was all set for the electoral battle. “We are always prepared (for the polls.) They have been voting for me since long and I am really thankful to them,” he said.

Badal was also critical of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Bhagwant Mann for inciting mob in the poll-bound state and urged the Election Commission to look into the matter. “It is for the first time that such an incident has taken place in Punjab. They want to end the prevailing peace here and create violence,” he said while taking on the AAP.

In what comes as a major setback for the AAP looking to establish its political foothold in Punjab, the SAD has released a video showing Mann inciting a mob to pelt stones on Akali leaders. The ruling party in Punjab has approached the Election Commission in this regard.

He was also critical of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal for his unwarranted allegations against the opposition leaders. “No CM has the power to send anybody to jail, there are courts for it. Only the jailer can put a person behind bars not the CM. The Chief Minister’s duty is to focus on development,” he said.

Punjab will go for polls in a single-phase on February 4. The date of notification is January 11, the last date of nomination is January 18, the scrutiny of nomination will take place on January 19 and the withdrawal of candidature will take place on January 21. The term of the legislative assembly of Punjab will expire on March 18.

Here are the details of Badal’s assets and liabilities

Total assets

Rs 6.75 crore ( 2012), Rs 14.50 crores (2017)

(Self Rs xxx, wife Rs xxx, dependants Rs xxx)

The breakup

Cash : 52,500

Bank balance : 34.71

Stocks & bonds : NIL

Loans given : 3.42

Vehicles : 3.89

Jewellery : 3.42

Farm implements : 0

Value of claims/interests etc : 5.62( crores)

————————

Movable total : 5.45 (crores)

————————

Agri land : 8.53(crores)

Commercial buildings : 27.82

Flats/houses : 22.91

———————–

Immovable total : 9.03(crores)

———————–

Grand total 675

(Figures in Rs lakh) 14.50(crores)

Liabilities : Nil

Criminal cases : Nil

(With inputs from ANI)

