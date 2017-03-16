Punjab: Captain Amarinder Singh takes oath today, H S Phoolka is Opposition leader

Captain Amarinder Singh (PTI Photo/File) Captain Amarinder Singh (PTI Photo/File)

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh will lead the Congress team at the swearing-in ceremony for Captain Amarinder Singh as the Punjab Chief Minister on Thursday. Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Virbhadra Singh, who is related to Amarinder, and former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, will also be present.

All Punjab MLAs, including Aam Aadmi Party and SAD-BJP, too have been invited. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was, however, not invited, said AAP. Meanwhile in Delhi, senior AAP leader and advocate H S Phoolka was elected Leader of the Opposition by the AAP legislature party at a meeting held at party chief Arvind Kejriwal’s residence.

Sukhpal Khaira, who had quit the Congress to join AAP, was unanimously elected the chief whip of the party in the House. Sources said that the AAP MLAs have been briefed to take the ruling Congress head on right from day one and to raise critical questions.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now