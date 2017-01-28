Punjab: Boasting new housing societies, Peer Muchhalla cries for attention 

Traffic chaos in the market area at Peer Muchhala in Dera Bassi on Friday; (below) the bad condition of roads. Jaipal Singh Traffic chaos in the market area at Peer Muchhala in Dera Bassi on Friday; (below) the bad condition of roads. Jaipal Singh

PEER MUCHALLA at Zirakpur, which has more than 20 new housing societies with thousands of families residing, is deprived of basic facilities like proper street lights and public transport. The area is part of Dera Bassi Assembly constituency. Prem Chand, who runs a small-time dhaba in the area, has been staying here for the last six years. “One of the major problems we face everyday is poor, or rather no, water supply. I don’t have water to cook food, to bathe, to wash utensils and even for attending to nature’s call. We request people in societies who lend us some water,” he says.

A year ago, frequent power cuts was a major issue, according to Prem Chand. Rahul Duggal, who owns an electrical goods shop in the area, says, “A year ago, there used to be no electricity for five days. It used to be difficult to survive.” Shop owners in the area allege the state government didn’t bother to maintain roads in the last four years and recently started maintaining them. The municipal corporation had not constructed the sewage pipelines here. Thus, the shop owners contributed Rs 14,000 each to lay down sewage pipelines.

Ricky Katpalia, 42, who runs a playschool in the area, says, “It was difficult to go to the washroom four years ago until we decided to take up the issue ourselves. Some people had built septic tanks. We then decided and contributed Rs 14,000 each. After collecting Rs 1.5 lakh, the sewage pipelines were laid.” Among other issues is the presence of a tavern shop on the entrance to the area from Sector 20 Panchkula.

The villagers and shop owners allege that the tavern right at the entrance creates a lot of law and order problems. Ramesh Kheterpal, a shop owner, says, “As there are no street lights in the area, it’s difficult to commute. The customers of the tavern shop sit in the market area at night and consume liquor. They fight after drinking. The villagers of the area are fed up with this nuisance.”

The villagers have spoken to police officials several times on the issue but no action has been taken, he says. Sant Gyaneshwar, a vegetable seller, says, “Earlier, I used to live in Sector 20, Panchkula. Life was much better there. There is no local transport and at night the area descends into darkness. It’s tough to survive here for people like us.”

Kheterpal says commuting from the area is tough without a vehicle. “Due to the presence of the tavern, the area becomes unsafe at night, especially if you don’t have a vehicle of your own. We close shops pretty early as people don’t come to purchase things after 7 pm.” Poonam Bansal, a housewife who stays in one of the housing societies, Bollywood Heights 2, says, “There is no local transport which makes commuting from here tough and one doesn’t feel like stepping out at night as it’s unsafe.”