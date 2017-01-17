Punjab BJP chief Vijay Sampla rejects reports of his resignation

BJP Punjab chief Vijay Sampla. (File Photo) BJP Punjab chief Vijay Sampla. (File Photo)

Punjab BJP chief Vijay Sampla Tuesday denied reports that he has offered to resign over ticket distribution for the assembly election. It was being said that an unhappy Sampla wanted to quit and even step down as cabinet minister after the BJP Monday re-nominated Som Prakash from the Phagwara assembly seat reportedly against the state BJP chief’s wishes.

“Ye sab baatien jhoot ki siwa kuch nahi hain, ye rumours hain. (These talks are false and rumours),” ANI quoted Sampla as saying. Som Prakash apparently has the backing of former BJP chief Kamal Sharma.

Sampla and Som Parkash have had a strained relation since 2009 Lok Sabha elections when the latter was favoured over Sampla for a ticket from Hoshiarpur.

Sampla, who is also Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, visited BJP national president Amit Shah Tuesday morning fuelling further speculation about his resignation.

Sampla, however, clarified: “The reports regarding me (offers to quit as Punjab BJP chief) are false, I had gone for some work.”

The BJP has announced all its 23 candidates out of 117 seats for Punjab where it is in alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

