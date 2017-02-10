Punjab: Bhagwant Mann tops list of campaigners with 200 rallies in a month

AAP MP Bhagwant Mann. (File Photo) AAP MP Bhagwant Mann. (File Photo)

Having addressed a whopping number of 200 rallies in one month, Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) ace campaigner and Lok Sabha MP Bhagwant Mann tops the list of leaders who undertook vigorous campaign for Assembly elections in Punjab. Mann, a crowd puller especially among youth, addressed 6-8 gatherings in a day as the election got closer. He addressed 200 rallies from January 4, when the code of conduct was implemented, till February 2, when the campaign came to an end.

Trailing him was party’s state affairs in-charge Sanjay Singh, who addressed 108 big and small rallies across the state while campaigning for party nominees.

Party’s national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who camped in Punjab for one month prior to the elections, addressed 70 rallies across the state in one month.

Both Mann and Kejriwal were seen addressing people even at 10 pm in the winter cold of Punjab.

AAP got an early bird advantage and its leaders were able to campaign for a longer time in the state compared to Congress, whose leaders, including its state unit president Captain Amarinder Singh, were pinned in Delhi for over 50 days for distribution of tickets to nominees.

Captain campaigned for his colleagues by addressing 40 rallies in less than 20 days and even got his foot twisted while he was campaigning for his party. Party sources said he was in pain and a swollen foot when AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi was in Punjab on the last day of campaign, he was seen sharing the stage with Gandhi. Party sources said Amarinder was the most sought after leader in Congress, whom almost every candidate wanted to address a rally in his area.

Rahul Gandhi, addressed five mega rallies in Lambi, Majitha, Gidderbaha, Sangrur and Fatehgarh Sahib.

Congress’s star campaigner Navjot Sidhu, who joined the party just 14 days prior to the election, got into the campaign mode around January 26. He addressed 28 rallies in Malwa, Majha and Doaba. The AICC had provided him a chopper to cut down the travel time.

AAP’s state convener Gurpreet Singh Waraich, who was mostly pinned down in Batala, where he contested, took time out to address party meetings at 64 places.

Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal addressed over 35 gatherings across Punjab. Badal spent maximum time in his Lambi constituency this time among his people for three days continuously, going from village to village. Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal addressed 78 rallies.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was tasked with attracting urban voters, addressed 54 rallies in 20 days.