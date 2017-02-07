Over 48,000 voted after 5 pm: Data

ON POLLING day of Punjab Vidhan Sabha election on February 4, over 48,000 people voted after 5 pm even as the scheduled voting time was from 8 am to 5 pm. (Representational Image) ON POLLING day of Punjab Vidhan Sabha election on February 4, over 48,000 people voted after 5 pm even as the scheduled voting time was from 8 am to 5 pm. (Representational Image)

ON POLLING day of Punjab Vidhan Sabha election on February 4, over 48,000 people voted after 5 pm even as the scheduled voting time was from 8 am to 5 pm. As large number of voters turned to the polling booths in the late afternoon which resulted in long queues. While Amritsar district was at the top in ‘late hours’ polling, Mansa district witnessed no voter after 5 pm.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

According to the Chief Electoral Office, Punjab, a total 48,347 voters have polled after the scheduled time. In Amritsar district, the highest number of voters polled after 5 pm with 9334 voters and it was followed by Sangrur district where 8332 voters cast their vote after scheduled time. Faridkot recorded 6105 such voters and Ludhiana 3777.

Even at some booths in Amritsar the polling got over after 7:00 pm, said the sources in Chief Electoral Office (CEO) Punjab.

Mansa was the only district in state where no voter registered after the scheduled time while the district has witnessed over 77 per cent polling.

The election commissioner staff said that at several places, people came quite late in the afternoon for polling which resulted into huge rush on the polling booths during the evening hours and extended polling after schedule time.

Also, there were 1,931 such voters in Jalandhar, 641 in Kapurthala, 1,053 in Hoshiarpur, 467 in Nawanshahr, 1,284 in Gurdaspur, 1,152 in Tarn Taran, 872 in Ropar and 895 in SAS Nagar. Apart from this Barnala recorded 2,605, Fatehgarh Sahib 1,057 such voters. There were 1,090 voters in Moga, 1,772 in Firozpur, 1,434 voters in Muktsar, 1,763 in Bathinda, 1,209 in Patiala, 1,507 in Fazilka and 100 in Pathankot.

Punjab CEO V K Singh said that due to cloudy and cold weather less people came out of their houses in the morning hours due to which rush of voters increased in the afternoon and evening hours. As those who entered polling booth before scheduled time was eligible for polling, he added.