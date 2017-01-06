Punjab assembly polls: In first shake-up, EC shifts four deputy commissioners

Election Commission. (File Photo) Election Commission. (File Photo)

A day after the model code of conduct came into effect, in the first reshuffle of top bureaucrats in election bound Punjab, the Election Commission of India on Thursday ordered to replace currently posted deputy commissioners in four districts with officers from a panel of officers available with EC. The the four DCs who have been replaced are officers who were promoted as IAS officers from PCS.

IAS officer (Regular recruit) of 2006 batch Pradeep Aggarwal will be the new DC of Gurdaspur, replacing Pardeep Sabharwal.

Moga DC Parminder Singh Gill has been replaced with 2007 batch IAS officer Praveen Kumar Thind.

Another direct IAS officer of 2006 batch Abhinav has been ordered to be posted as Sangrur DC, replacing Jaskiran Singh.

Amar Partap Singh Virk, a State Civil Services officer who was promoted as IAS officer in 2006 would be new DC of Barnala. He replaces Bhupinder Singh.

Congress legislator from Dera Baba Nanak Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said, “I had been complaining against the Gurdaspur DC and seeking his transfer. I had made several complaints,” Randhawa said, claiming that he had made a complaint to Chief Electoral Officer Punjab in that connection on Thursday also.

An official posted at Punjab CEO office said EC had been monitoring the functioning of the officer since as back as August.

“A number of factors could be behind the transfers. All the four officers who have been replaced were promoted IAS officers,” said the officials

Punjab government had recently submitted a panel of IAS and IPS officers to the EC after EC sought the list for their deployment as and when required.