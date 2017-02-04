Punjab Assembly polls 2017: Harbhajan Singh casts his vote in Jalandhar

Harbhajal Singh speaking to the mediapersons after casting his vote in Jalandhar, Punjab. ANI photo Harbhajal Singh speaking to the mediapersons after casting his vote in Jalandhar, Punjab. ANI photo

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his mother Avtar Kaur on Saturday cast their vote at polling booth number 23 in Jalandhar. The spinner said that this time there were three parties in the fray which would divide the votes. “Whoever wins the elections should put Punjab’s interests above their own party,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, booth-level workers and voters standing in the queue were seen clicking selfies with the cricketer. Voting in Punjab, which has 117 assembly constituencies, will end today evening. According to reports, 14 per cent votes were cast by 11.30 am. There were also reports of a few EVM machines suffering technical glitches, there by delaying the voting. This lead to long queues forming outside various polling booths.

For the first time in years, Punjab is witnessing a triangular contest between AAP, SAD-BJP alliance and Congress, which is eyeing a comeback in the state. Both Congress and BJP-SAD alliance have declared their CM candidates, except for AAP. Apart from Punjab, voting is currently underway in Goa too. The counting of votes will be done on March 11.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd