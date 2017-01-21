Punjab: Confident of doing well, visualise that we’ll bring development, says Jaitley

Union minister Arun Jaitley in Punjab. Union minister Arun Jaitley in Punjab.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday addressed the media in Amritsar where he assured the people of brining in a continued era of development if voted to power in Punjab Assembly elections. “We’re confident of doing extremely well in this election; visualise that we’ll bring in a continued era of development in the state.”

Jaitley became the first BJP leader from the Centre to launch the party’s election campaign in Punjab on Friday. During his public meeting, the BJP leader attacked Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh over his family’s Swiss bank accounts and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched a ‘jihad’ against corruption. Jaitley also spoke about the government’s demonetisation move introduced on November 8 last year as well as the ‘surgical strikes’ conducted across the Line of Control in PoK.

As reported by the Indian Express, in a veiled attack on Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, he said both in Punjab and Himachal ‘Rajas’ were heading the Congress and while the Captain’s foreign bank accounts had been traced, Singh had been caught with “do number da paisa (unaccounted money)”. He also sought to justify the Centre’s demonetisation decision when he said no one’s money was snatched. “If you have money, put that in banks. If any rich man earns crores, why evade tax. When cash comes in banks, its ownership is known, it would be taxed and would be used for poor people, for development,” he had said.

