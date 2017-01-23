Punjab Assembly polls: At 18, maximum number of candidates from Sanaur

The maximum number of candidates standing from one constituency in the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls are in Sanaur in Patiala district from where 18 candidates will fight the polls.

A summary of the nominations made available by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Punjab, shows that after Bhoa in Pathankot district from where 16 candidates are in fray , the maximum number of candidates at 15 each are contesting from Ajnala in Amritsar district, Amritsar East, Guru Har Sahai in Ferozepur district, Fazilka and in Mohali respectively.

The total number of male candidates contesting this time are 1063 as against only 81 female candidates. Meanwhile, there are 304 Independent candidates with the maximum being 10 each from Rampura Phull constituency and Sanaur respectively.

The number of unrecognised party candidates in these polls are 322 while there are 206 state-recognised party candidates and 322 national-recognised party candidates.