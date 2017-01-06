Punjab assembly elections: Start rigorous campaign, Arvind Kejriwal directs party workers

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, (PTI Photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, (PTI Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday visited the city and met party workers briefly on his way to Fatehgarh Sahib. He told the volunteers that internal surveys were in favour of the party and they should start rigorous campaign. Kejriwal, who spent around 10 minutes in Phase Phase V where the party workers met him, said that they were working hard to ensure victory of the party in the state. He met Narinder Singh Shergill, the local candidate, and asked him to take all the volunteers along.

Earlier in the day, the party supporters thronged the party office in Phase 3B2 when

they came to know that Kejriwal along with state co-ordinator Sanjay Singh was coming to visit it. The, volunteers, however, had to wait for around three hours for their leader.

Senior BJP leader Harinder Pal Singh Jolly joined the AAP. Jolly was vice-president of the Kharar Municipal Council. He joined the party in the presence of Kejriwal in Chandigarh.

Flag March

The district police along with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel carried out a flag march in the city.

The flag march was started from DC complex in Sector 76 and passed through different areas of the city. The flag march was led by Superintendent of Police rank official.