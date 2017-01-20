Punjab assembly elections: Simarjit Bains richer than brother Balwinder

Bains brothers Balwinder and Simarjit. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) Bains brothers Balwinder and Simarjit. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

The MLA Bains brothers of Ludhiana filed their nomination papers from Atam Nagar and Ludhiana south constituencies of Ludhiana Wednesday as candidates of their newly formed party Lok Insaaf Party (LIP), which has struck an alliance with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). In 2012, both won their seats as Independents. Both Bains have declared themselves as agriculturists and businessmen.

As per the details of their assets declared Wednesday, Atam Nagar MLA Simarjit Singh Bains is richer than his elder brother MLA Balwinder Bains (Ludhiana south). He is even richer than SAD moneybag candidate Gurmeet Singh Kular, an industrialist fielded by SAD from Atam Nagar.

Simarjeet has six FIRs pending against him, all of them against the state of Punjab. These include tehsildar GS Benipal thrashing case of 2009, protest against sand mafia, protest against Fastway Cable TV owned by Badals’ aide Gurdeep Jujhar, protest against Guru Granth Sahib desecration and gheraoing of CM Parkash Singh Badal’s residence. He owns immovable assets worth Rs 5.69 crore and his wife owns properties worth Rs 3.26 crore. His movable assets are worth Rs 2.41 crore.

SAD candidate Gurmeet Singh Kular owns movable assets including bank balance, deposits, policies, investments, shares etc worth Rs 5.9 crore and his wife owns them worth Rs 1.27 crore. His immovable asset includes a commercial property worth Rs 9.50 lakh.