Punjab assembly elections: SAD candidate Tejinder Pal Singh Sidhu seeks support from councillors

SAD candidate Tajinder Pal Singh Sidhu during his campaign in Mohali on Thursday.

SAD candidate Tejinder Pal Singh Sidhu kicked off his election campaign by holding a meeting of all party workers and local leaders on Thursday. All the councillors, including some who were vying for the ticket, attended the meeting that was held at a resort in Balongi. Sidhu urged all the councillors and party workers to come together and help him win the seat. Former Youth Akali Dal president and senior leader Kiranveer Singh Kang also attended the meeting. Before Sidhu, Kang was urged by the party high command to contest from the constituency, but he refused citing personal reasons.

The councillors, including Parminder Singh Sohana, Kuldeep Kaur Kang, Sukhdev Singh Patwari and Balwinder Singh Kumbra who were among the five names sent for the party ticket, were also present in the meeting.

Mayor Kulwant Singh also attended the meeting along with all the councillors of his group.

Addressing the party workers, Sidhu said he did not want to indulge in any kind of mud-slinging on his opponent and would bank on development works carried out by their government in the past 10 years.

He also urged all the councillors to extend their support to him so that he could win the elections.

Kang said factionalism in the party in the past led to defeats and therefore leaders should think over it and the senior leaders should also get due respect from juniors.

Kuldeep Kaur Kang also highlighted that they sent the names of five councillors for the ticket, but the party might not feel that they had done enough work. He added that they would support the party candidate.

Mayor Kulwant Singh said the party’s choice was supreme and they would extend support to the party candidate.