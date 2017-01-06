Punjab assembly elections: Property tax to be key issue in Mohali

During the flag march in Mohali. Jasbir Malhi During the flag march in Mohali. Jasbir Malhi

The imposition of property tax by the Punjab government is likely to be a key issue in Mohali constituency with the Congress determined to corner SAD on it. Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, Mohali sitting MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu of the Congress said the party had been against the property tax from the beginning and they raised it during the Municipal Corporation elections as well. They were going to raise it in the Assembly elections too.

“Most of the industry has moved out of the city. With the imposition of property tax, new investors feel it is a burden. The tax is also imposed in some villages like Kumbra and Sohana which fall within the limits of MC. There is no development carried out in these villages by the MC, so it is an injustice with the residents to impose the tax on them,” said Balbir Sidhu.

SAD candidate Tejinder Pal Singh Sidhu claims people know that the money collected from the property tax will be used for development of infrastructure. The former civil servant said that it was the Congress which wanted to impose property tax in the state when they were in power from 2002 to 2007.

“We gave international airport, improved road connectivity, many new stadiums were constructed in the city. The list is very long, we are contesting the elections on development issue. People will vote for us as they know that property tax is used for their development only,” said Tejinder Sidhu. “I challenge the sitting MLA to list only three works which he has done in his two terms as an MLA.”

“SYL issue is important as our government has given back the land to farmers. Many farmers in Mohali also got their land back. We will project this issue as our achievement,” the SAD candidate said.

Balbir Sidhu said that the failure of SAD in providing 24 water supply to the city was an issue that he would highlight apart from the city bus service which had faced delay for the last five years.

“City bus service is also an important demand in the city as there is complete absence of public transport. The proposal was made in 2011. I will take up the issue during my campaign,” said Balbir Sidhu.

The Congress candidate said that they would also raise the demonetisation issue as people in rural areas suffered a lot of problems.

The AAP’s Narinder Singh Shergill, who started his campaign on Wednesday, said that they were contesting the elections on the issues of drugs and corruption.