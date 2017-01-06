Punjab assembly elections: Only 38 per cent first-time voters registered, according to data

An official said figures of 2011 Census were taken into account and by extrapolating that data, the figure of 38 per cent was arrived at. Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh An official said figures of 2011 Census were taken into account and by extrapolating that data, the figure of 38 per cent was arrived at. Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh

Only 38 per cent first-time voters from among the total number of eligible voters in the age group of 18 to 19 years have registered themselves as voters so far as per the latest electoral roll announced by office of Punjab Chief Electoral officer here today. An official said figures of 2011 Census were taken into account and by extrapolating that data, the figure of 38 per cent was arrived at.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Looking at the 2011 Census age group of the population, which would have turned 18 to 19 years, the official said the total number of population of the age group was projected at 9,66,128, of which 3,67,077 enrolled themselves as voters as per the latest figures.

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer V K Singh, however, said the number of first-time voters was more this time than the previous elections.

“There is substantial increase in their number as compared to previous elections. All efforts were made to enrol maximum number of voters in the category. Especially in schools and colleges, majority of the first time voters have enrolled as voters,” said V K Singh.

As per the data released by CEO on Thursday, 98.94 per cent of the eligible population stands registered as voters.

The data said that projected population for 2017 of the state was 29634382 and 19749964 were registered as voters out of total eligible population of 1,99,62,346.