Punjab assembly elections: NRIs fan out across Doaba to help AAP

A large number of NRIs have begun campaigning in several constituencies of Doaba, known as the NRI belt of Punjab, mostly as part of the AAP’s “Punjab Chalo” campaign. A group of NRIs led by Baljit Singh Bhullar from Germany, who landed in Punjab on January 12, have started their door-to-door campaign in Bhullar village of Kapurthala district.

“I, Baljit Singh from Germany, have come to request you that this elections, we together have to save Punjab and its youth. Your debts will be waived off. Read this manifesto,” Bhullar tells a villager as he hands over a copy of a political party’s manifesto.

“If you want that those who desecrated Guru Granth Sahib be put behind bars, please give your vote to the party of common man,” he tells Kurdaish, an elderly woman from the Muslim community, adding that her Quran would not be desecrated if she voted for “Jharu”, the AAP symbol.

Manjit Kaur, a widow whose husband Sukhjinder Singh and 20-year-old son Jaspreet Singh died due to drug addiction, was consoled by the visiting NRIs, who promised her that culprits would be put behind bars when AAP wins in Punjab.

In neighbouring Nurpur Jattan village, Kuldeep Singh Padda from Sweden was busy making videos to send to his NRI friends while taking a jibe at the Punjab government’s claims of “unprecedented development”.

Kulbir Sandhu from Canada has been campaigning in Tanda while Amrit Singh from California has been busy in Tanda and Sham Chaurasi constituencies of Hoshiarpur district. Falijinder Singh from Italy is active in Bholath constituency.

Most of these NRIs, even though not having relatives or friends in the fray, have been putting in 8-10 hours daily for campaigning. “We are stressing more on “door-to-door” campaign,” says Sandhu.

“We have come here at our own expense and will spend for the party from our pockets because we want a changed Punjab, not the one which we are seeing in the videos and news sent by our friends from Punjab on social media where flow of drugs is continuous,” says Padda.

It is learnt that thousands of NRIs would land in the coming week as part of AAP’s Punjab Chalo campaign.