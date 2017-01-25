Punjab assembly elections: Now shown ‘free two-wheeler’ dream in SAD manifesto, girls wait for ‘promised’ sanitary kits

Many school teachers have expressed their disappointment regarding the priorities stressed in the SAD manifesto. Express Photo Many school teachers have expressed their disappointment regarding the priorities stressed in the SAD manifesto. Express Photo

Releasing SAD’s poll manifesto in Ludhiana on Tuesday, Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal promised that graduate girls and those studying in senior secondary classes (11 and 12) will be given “free” two-wheelers. It has also been promised that all girls who have cleared class 10 will be given sewing machines to help them in being self-employed.

Interestingly, the manifesto has been released with the tagline ‘Jo Keha So Kar Vikhaya’ (We delivered what we promised).

However, a similar promise was made by the state government, but never delivered.

The SAD-BJP government under “Swastha Kanya Yojna” had promised to provide sanitary kits to each girl in government schools from class 6 to 12. The kit, apart from having stationary items and schoolbag, was to contain sanitary napkins (10 per month), which were estimated to cost government Rs 24 crore (per year), but to date, not a single such kit has reached schools for distribution.

The project was announced by Punjab’s finance minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa in his budget speech for 2016-17. Even as sports kits, gas stoves, gym equipment, cheques for construction etc worth crores of rupees were distributed by the Badals at the last minute before poll code’s imposition, these sanitary kits meant for basic health requirement of girls never reached any beneficiary.

Speaking to The Indian Express, principal of a government school (girls) said, “Many girls still do not attend school during menopause as they are too poor to afford a sanitary napkin. Many follow their mothers’ advice who believe using napkin is not a good practice. This scheme, if implemented, would have addressed a major issue faced by girls from poor families. But the project never took off after announcement and we never got any sanitary kits.”

Another teacher said, “Government has already distributed cycles to girl students under Mai Bhago Cycle Scheme and there was no emergency to announce free two-wheelers now. It is of utmost importance to first address basic health issues.”

Education minister Daljeet Singh Cheema could not be reached for comments despite repeated attempts.

Balbir Singh Dhol, then DPI (secondary education) and now chairman of Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), said, “It was found that procurement of the napkins at central level would not be possible and thus decision was taken to buy them at level of district administration. I am unaware of current status of the project.”

Swastha Kanya Yojana

All girls from class 6 to 12 in government schools were to get school health kits having 10 sanitary napkins per month (120 per annum). The budget proposed for napkins was Rs 3 per napkin (Rs 120 x 3=Rs 360 per girl per year). Total budget proposed for 6.83 lakh girls (6 to 12 class) was Rs 24 crore.